WWE Raw Preview: Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler Headlines and More for July 29

Credit: WWE.com

Familiar foes headline the July 29 episode of WWE Raw, just 13 days before SummerSlam.

It was only a year ago that Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler were engaged in a rivalry over the intercontinental title that culminated in a high-profile bout at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Monday night, theirs is a rivalry revisited as they square off in one of three matches announced ahead of this week's USA Network broadcast.

Can Rollins stay focused less than two weeks from a showdown with Brock Lesnar over a universal title he called his own as recently as a fortnight ago or will The Showoff score the biggest win of his comeback, defeating The Architect and extinguishing his momentum?

Find out what else is on tap for Monday with this preview for the show.

Announced Matches

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe in a "Samoan Summit"

Rollins' Road to SummerSlam Runs Through Ziggler

On the surface, it looks like Rollins should roll over Ziggler in the main event of this week's show, if only to build momentum for his war with Lesnar. After all, The Architect has the aforementioned title match while Ziggler's path to Toronto is much less clear.

The Beast Incarnate is advertised for Monday's show in Little Rock, Arkansas, though, casting uncertainty over Rollins' ability to stay focused and pick up a win.

One of two things will happen: Rollins will either defeat Ziggler outright before his latest encounter with Lesnar or he will lose the bout after a distraction by the universal champion.

Neither of those outcomes help Ziggler in any way, but that is of no real surprise. WWE Creative hasn't been about helping the former world champion in quite some time. No, this one is all about Rollins, his path to the title and overcoming any obstacles placed before him by The Beast Incarnate.

The question is whether Rollins takes the age-old beatdown Monday night to build heat for his upcoming title bout or if he gets one over on Lesnar to set up a furious champion in time for the August 11 pay-per-view.

The Man's Moment of Bliss

A week ago, Becky Lynch's appearance on Alexa Bliss' "A Moment of Bliss" talk show ended in chaos as the Raw women's champion found herself in the middle of a pull-apart brawl with former friend and SummerSlam opponent Natalya.

Lynch will take to the ring this week to battle Bliss in a singles match that will do one of two things: warm her up for Natalya or descend into chaos thanks to Nikki Cross' presence and lead to a tag team match featuring partners who cannot stand each other—arguably the most overused and annoying storyline trope of the Attitude Era.

Given the company's propensity for booking singles bouts that devolve into tag team matches due to someone around ringside sticking their noses in the proceedings, expect option two.

Will Lynch and Natalya put their differences aside to battle a common threat or will the mounting tension between them prove too much to overcome?

Is WWE Creative even thinking about it that hard?

Samoan Summit

Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe will come face-to-face for a so-called "Samoan Sumit."

What is a Samoan Summit, you ask? According to WWE.com's official Raw preview, "Reigns and Joe will meet in a "Samoan Summit" on Monday's Raw, where the two will supposedly hash out their differences and find a way to move forward."



While it may seem, on the surface, to be a storyline development that could lead Joe and Reigns in a different direction, it also bears mentioning The Big Dog's film debut releases Friday when Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters nationwide.

In it, Reigns is Hobbs' cousin and his Samoan heritage plays a key role, at least according to the trailers and the media days that took place in Hawaii this past weekend.

While this sounds like it might be the start of an intriguing new storyline, it's probably just publicity for the film and a way to set Reigns and Joe on a collision course for SummerSlam given they have nothing better to do at the show.