Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Will Only Work on 1-Year Contracts Until He Retires

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told reporters Saturday he plans on working on one-year contracts from here on out.

"I am not thinking about this is my last year. What I am thinking about is that we will make that decision at some point that is agreeable, but right now we are going to focus on 2019. There is nothing more to it," Colbert said.

"When I did the last extension, it was under the understanding that the end of this one that I would like to do year-to-year," he continued. "I still love what I do, and as long as I still love what I do, I can see myself continuing to do it."

Colbert, 62, is heading into his 20th season as Steelers general manager and is the NFL's longest-tenured GM. Coach Mike Tomlin is also among the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL.

