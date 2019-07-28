Mason Mount's Brace Pushes Chelsea Past Reading in 2019 Friendly

Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Chelsea beat Reading 4-3 in a pre-season friendly at the Madejski Stadium on Sunday.

The Royals took the lead inside 14 minutes thanks to Josh Barrett's impressive lob, but they were in front for just nine minutes before Ross Barkley equalised with a free-kick.

Kenedy fired Chelsea in front shortly before half-time.

Reading equalised four minutes into the second half through Michael Morrison, but a Mason Mount brace sent the Blues clear of the hosts.

Sam Baldock pulled another goal back for Reading in the 71st minute, but the Blues held on for the victory.

Reading started the match the brighter of the two, and after Liam Moore hit the post with a header, they broke the deadlock when Barrett deftly lobbed Willy Caballero after seeing a shot blocked by Davide Zappacosta.

Chelsea should have equalised immediately when Kenedy cut back to Tiemoue Bakayoko, but the midfielder missed the gilt-edged chance.

They were level when Barkley picked out the corner with a free-kick, though.

Olivier Giroud should have scored when Barkley picked him out with another fine delivery, but Kenedy ensured Chelsea went in at half-time in front with a deflected long-range effort.

Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard gave his take at the break:

Blues boss Frank Lampard changed all 10 outfield players for the second half, and his new-look side quickly conceded when Morrison tapped in Charlie Adam's corner.

Teddy Howe and David Luiz hit the crossbar at each end of the pitch before Mount netted his quick-fire brace with two goals in three minutes.

The first came after good work from Tammy Abraham on the right, while the second was a gift after Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker gave the ball away to Michy Batshuayi.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella has been impressed with Mount in pre-season:

Baldock finished off a good move from Reading to reduce the deficit, but a quiet end to the game saw them create little else in pursuit of an equaliser.

What's Next?

Chelsea play Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, while Reading take on Sheffield Wednesday in their first Championship match of the season on Saturday.

