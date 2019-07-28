Lamar Odom Says He Might Play Pro Basketball in Philippines After BIG3 'Setback'

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Lamar Odom isn't ready to give up on basketball just yet.

The former NBA star said he plans to continue playing after being released by the BIG3 earlier this month.

"I'mma play professional basketball again, maybe in the Philippines or something like that," Odom told TMZ Sports. "But that's just another setback. When one thing gets taken from you, another beautiful thing pops up."

Odom, Baron Davis, Bonzi Wells and Jermaine O'Neal were deactivated by the league July 11 for competitive reasons. Odom played in just one game for Enemies, scoring two points.

His brief run with the BIG3 was his first time playing professional basketball in the United States since briefly signing with the Knicks in 2014. He made his professional return with Philippine club Mighty Sports in February.

In 2015, Odom was found unconscious at a Las Vegas brothel and was in a coma for several months after suffering from drug-induced kidney failure, heart attacks and strokes. His basketball comeback is the result of a long and arduous rehabilitation process, and he's regained full bodily function after the incident.

It's unclear if Odom plans to continue playing for Mighty Sports or another club in the Philippines. He could also attempt to play in China or Spain, where he played in 2014.