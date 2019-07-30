MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid: Key Players, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The 2019 edition of Major League Soccer's annual All-Star game sees the select side take on La Liga giants Atletico Madrid at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday.

The All-Stars are looking for their first win in the series since they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in 2015.

Atletico Madrid come into the match fresh from dismantling bitter rivals Real Madrid 7-3.

Date: Wednesday, July 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Thursday)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), TUDN USA

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (USA), TUDN En Vivo (USA)

Key Players

Joao Felix, Atletico Madrid

There's a lot of pressure on Joao Felix at Atletico Madrid after the club snapped him up as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann for €126 million (£113 million) this summer.

The 19-year-old offered an encouraging sign that he'll be able to shoulder that burden with his performance against Real, though:

He set up Diego Costa's opening goal in the first minute and scored himself after just eight minutes.

The forward then picked out Costa with a superb through ball for the Spaniard's fourth.

The Spanish Football Podcast and football writer Graham Ruthven were impressed:

Felix has pace, skill and end product already despite his tender age, so he'll be the danger man for the All-Stars to watch out for.

Carlos Vela, MLS All-Stars

Los Angeles FC star Carlos Vela will captain the All-Stars on Wednesday, having donned the armband last year, too.

The 30-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his career this year, having plundered 22 goals and 13 assists from 21 matches in MLS.

This has become a recurring sight:

The Mexican has plenty of experience of playing against Diego Simeone's side from his time with Real Sociedad, and he's in red hot form.

However, he'll need to bury the hatchet with team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Per ESPN, the L.A. Galaxy striker said he is "by far" a better player than Vela and that it was a "mistake" to compare the two after netting a hat-trick in their clash earlier in July:

Ibrahimovic has 16 goals and three assists in 17 appearances this season, and the pair could form a potent partnership if they can find a way to work together.