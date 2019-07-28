WWE Progress Report: Checking In on the State of the Women's Division

2 of 4

The level of in-ring competition in the division is as good as it has been since Alundra Blayze and Bull Nakano tore the house down throughout 1994 and 1995.

For all the negativity she faces for being Ric Flair's daughter and the perceived opportunities she receives because of it, Charlotte Flair is a top-10 worker in WWE regardless of her gender. Her star power is such that it elevates the significance of any match she appears in, while her ring work oftentimes makes for the best match on any given show.

Look no further than her work with Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, in which she was the glue that held together the bouts. While she may not have had the momentum those women did in the build to WrestleMania, she was integral to the overall quality of those matches.

Speaking of Rousey, she understood timing as well as any rookie in WWE history. While her arsenal was not the most expansive, she knew when to make the comeback and what moves to string together to make everything work. Her matches benefited as a result.

There is a realness and grittiness to Lynch, who relies on suplexes and strikes. It is not always pretty, but The Man's work has a realness to it that makes her a compelling worker.

Bayley might be the most underappreciated worker in the company, Natalya remains the most gifted technician, Naomi's raw athleticism makes her the perfect babyface competitor and Dana Brooke is a talented and driven performer whose performances improve every time she sets foot in the squared circle.

Throw in the incredibly skilled Asuka and Kairi Sane, the young Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville and the tenacious Nikki Cross, and you have the talent across both shows to ensure the women's division will never fail because of the efforts and talent of its Superstars.

Going forward, if there is one thing the division has to work on, it is consistency. More consistent in-ring work will help to keep the talent involved over and silence the critics who may be quick to jump on the performers whenever something disappoints.

Grade: B+