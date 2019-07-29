Audi Cup 2019: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions for Semi-Finals

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Fenerbahce will contest the 2019 Audi Cup semi-finals on Tuesday at Bayern's Allianz Arena.

Real and Spurs will face off in the first match, while Bayern and Fenerbahce will contest the second.

The winners will advance to Wednesday's final, while the losers will battle it out in the third-place play-off beforehand.

Real Madrid vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Date: Tuesday, July 30

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

TV: ITV 4 (UK)

Live Stream: ITV Player (UK)

Prediction: 1-3

Bayern Munich vs. Fenerbahce

Date: Tuesday, July 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. BST/2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ITV 4 (UK)

Live Stream: ITV Player (UK)

Prediction: 2-0

Preview

It was clear after Real limped to third place in La Liga last season and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Ajax in the round of 16 that manager Zinedine Zidane had a major rebuild on his hands this summer.

Although a number of recruits have strengthened the squad, including Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, it's clear there's much work to be done given their pre-seasons results so far.

After losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich in their first friendly of the summer, Los Blancos picked up a penalty shootout victory over Arsenal before suffering a 7-3 humiliation at the hands of bitter rivals Atletico Madrid.

SB Nation's Kiyan Sobhani was concerned by what he saw in their most recent match:

So too was Zidane:

He'll be hoping for a significant response against Spurs, having shipped 12 goals in three games.

Tottenham slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last time out, but prior to that they picked up a 3-2 win over Juventus courtesy of this stunning late winner from Harry Kane:

Unless Real significantly improve at the back, their struggles will likely continue when they come up against Kane and Co.

As for Bayern, they enjoyed a successful tour of the United States, bouncing back from a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal with their victory over Real and 1-0 win against AC Milan.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, have faltered in recent matches. After kicking off pre-season with 2-0 wins against Boluspor and Bursaspor, they've since been held to a 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg and most recently lost 2-1 to Hertha Berlin.

The Turkish giants only managed a sixth-placed finish in their domestic league last season, so Bayern aren't coming up against a side living up to their potential.

Their clash looks set to produce yet another disappointing result for Fenerbahce against German opposition.