Matches to Make for Winners and Losers from UFC 240

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

What a "Blessed" day for Max Holloway. The featherweight champion retained his gold with a dominant, technical showing at UFC 240 at Rogers Place in Edmonton against Frankie Edgar.

After a failed bid at the lightweight title earlier this year, Holloway returned to form and showed no signs that he is ready to give up his 145-pound belt. He stifled Edgar at nearly every opportunity and ran away with the fight.

Cris Cyborg had a tougher time than many expected against Felicia Spencer, but she picked up a unanimous decision victory. Did she earn her rematch against Amanda Nunes? There may be a little curveball as she fought out her contract on Saturday.

What about the other nine bouts? What's next for them?

Let's play a little matchmaker and breakdown the UFC 240 card to select opponents for each of the winners and losers coming out of Edmonton.