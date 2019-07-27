Ravens QB Robert Griffin III Suffers Thumb Injury During Training Camp

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2019

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 30: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #3 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the start of the Ravens and Washington Redskins preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a thumb injury after he hit his hand on a helmet during Saturday's practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Hensley noted that the veteran signal-caller has already undergone an X-ray, though the results of the test have not been made public.

Coach John Harbaugh, per Hensley, initially didn't believe the injury was serious.

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cardinals Release Robert Nkemdiche

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cardinals Release Robert Nkemdiche

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Rumor: Melvin Gordon, LAC Are $2-3M Apart in Negotiations

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rumor: Melvin Gordon, LAC Are $2-3M Apart in Negotiations

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    One Number That Defines Each NFL Team for the 2019 Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    One Number That Defines Each NFL Team for the 2019 Season

    Doug Farrar
    via Touchdown Wire

    AJ Green Carted Off, Believed to Have Sprained Ankle

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AJ Green Carted Off, Believed to Have Sprained Ankle

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report