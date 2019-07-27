Ravens QB Robert Griffin III Suffers Thumb Injury During Training Camp

Ravens QB Robert Griffin III Suffers Thumb Injury During Training CampJuly 28, 2019
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a thumb injury after he hit his hand on a helmet during Saturday's practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.
Hensley noted that the veteran signal-caller has already undergone an X-ray, though the results of the test have not been made public.
Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley
Robert Griffin III was visibly distraught after injuring his thumb and getting an X-ray. He wiped tears from his eyes while his wife sat beside him.
Coach John Harbaugh, per Hensley, initially didn't believe the injury was serious.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
