Ravens QB Robert Griffin III Suffers Thumb Injury During Training Camp

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a thumb injury after he hit his hand on a helmet during Saturday's practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Hensley noted that the veteran signal-caller has already undergone an X-ray, though the results of the test have not been made public.

Coach John Harbaugh, per Hensley, initially didn't believe the injury was serious.

