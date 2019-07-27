Finn Balor Won't Face Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Smackville Because of Injury

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Prior to the start of WWE's Smackville show in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, it was announced Finn Balor would be unable to compete in his intercontinental title match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Per WWE on Twitter, Balor wasn't cleared by the medical staff because of an undisclosed injury. Nakamura was given a replacement opponent on the show, with Ali opting to accept a challenge for the title.

Ali's last big-show match was as one of the 51 participants in the Battle Royal at Super ShowDown in June.

Balor and Nakamura have been locked in a feud for the past month when Nakamura confronted the Demon during a backstage segment on SmackDown Live.

The two superstars wrestled twice in the same week in a non-title match on the July 9 episode of SmackDown Live and for the title at Extreme Rules on July 14. Nakamura was victorious in both contests, winning the intercontinental championship for the first time at the pay-per-view.

WWE announced Balor would receive a rematch with Nakamura for the July 27 special on the WWE Network.

There is no word on how Balor's injury could impact his scheduled bout with Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam on Aug. 11.

Nakamura currently doesn't have a match on the biggest show of the summer.