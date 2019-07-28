BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: Joe Johnson Shines as Triplets Win

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

BIG3 basketball took over Salt Lake City on Saturday night for Week 6.

Power and Triplets arrived at Salt Lake City's Vivint Smart Home Arena knotted atop the league's standings. But with Power among the teams on a bye, the Triplets had an opportunity to get an edge against the winless Ball Hogs.

Before the Triplets took the floor, Franklin Session and Killer 3's took on 3's Company with Session fresh off a 60-point performance in the Drew League on Friday night.

The nightcap between Aliens and Bivouac proved to be the closest matchup of the three games on the slate.

Power, Trilogy, Enemies, Tri-State, Ghost Ballers and 3 Headed Monsters were on bye for Week 6.

Below is an overview of Saturday's BIG3 action.

Saturday Results

(3-3) 3's Company def. (4-2) Killer 3's 51-41

(5-1) Triplets def. (0-6) Ball Hogs 51-34

(3-3) Bivouac def. (2-4) Aliens 50-47

View a complete BIG3 schedule and results at the league's official website

Recaps

3's Company 51, Killer 3's 41

3's Company secured their third straight win, and Andre Emmett was the team's leading scorer for the third straight week.

Coming off of a 23-point performance last week, Emmett posted a double-double against Killer 3's with 24 points and 14 rebounds as well as three assists and a block.

However, the game was either team's for the taking until 3's Company ripped off a 14-0 run to close it out.

While they faltered at the end, Killer 3's were led by three scorers in double digits: Donte Greene (14), C.J. Watson (13) and Stephen Jackson (10). Perhaps the most surprising result from the contest was Franklin Session only scoring two points after going off for 60 points in the Drew League just one night before.

Session did contribute seven rebounds, two assists and this impressive block on Emmett, though:

All told, 3's Company will go for their fourth win in a row August 4 against Aliens at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, while Killer 3's will look to bounce back against Bivouac on August 3 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Triplets 51, Ball Hogs 34

The Ball Hogs will have to wait until at least Week 7 for their first win of 2019.

The Triplets maintained their dominant form throughout Saturday night's game from the moment Joe Johnson hit a four-pointer to give them an early 6-3 lead.

The 2001 NBA first-round pick drained 19 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 21 points. Al Jefferson also scored in double digits with 12 points to go with seven rebounds. In the loss, Ball Hogs were led by 14 points and eight rebounds from Will McDonald.

Triplets entered Week 6 tied with Power for first in the league at 4-1. With Power on a bye week, the Triplets take sole possession at the top heading into Week 7.

August 4, Triplets will face 3 Headed Monsters and Ball Hogs will take on Trilogy at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Bivouac 50, Aliens 47

The momentum shifted between the Aliens and Bivouac before halftime when Bivouac went on a 15-5 run to take a 26-20 lead.

That run sustained the team despite Aliens outscoring it in the second half 27-24.

While on the losing team, Brandon Rush led all scorers with 23 points that included a sinking a four-pointer to give the Aliens their first points of the game:

Greg Oden was one rebound away from contributing a double-double to the Aliens with 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Anthony Morrow led the scoring for Bivouac with 19 points, but Josh Smith made the largest impact across the board. The 2004 first-round pick of the Atlanta Hawks finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The win is a big one for Bivouac to get back to .500 after getting blown out by 3's Company last week 50-34.

In Week 7, Bivouac has a shot to go above .500 against Killer 3's on August 3 at Allstate Arena. August 4, Aliens will face off with 3's Company at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.