Saints Rumors: RB Theo Riddick to Visit New Orleans After Lions Release

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Searching for a new home as teams have opened up training camp, running back Theo Riddick will reportedly meet with the New Orleans Saints.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Riddick's first visit will be with the Saints. It doesn't specify when the two sides are scheduled to meet.

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday they released Riddick, along with the signing of defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

The Saints aren't lacking talent at running back. Alvin Kamara is one of the best pure talents at the position in the NFL with 3,146 yards from scrimmage and 31 total touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Mark Ingram did leave as a free agent to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. Latavius Murray and Javorius Allen are expected to be the primary backups to Kamara this season.

Head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees do a great job of spreading the ball around to all of New Orleans' playmakers. Five players had at least 35 touches in 2018, and Ingram's absence opens up a lot of opportunities to get others involved.

Riddick would have no problem fitting in Payton's offense if the Saints decide to make him an offer. The 28-year-old has primarily been used as a receiver throughout his career. He has recorded at least 53 receptions in each of the previous four seasons.





