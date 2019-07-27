David Griffin Says Zion Williamson Is Still Getting Taller When Asked About Star

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It's hard to remember that New Orleans Pelicans top overall pick Zion Williamson just turned 19 years old and has plenty of growing left to do.

But when Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin gave an extensive interview to The Athletic's Jeff Duncan on Friday, he reminded everybody of just that when asked if he and the team have an ideal playing weight for the rookie superstar:

"Yeah, I don't know that we can determine a weight yet. Zion's still growing. One of the things that's lost in this whole process is that, like Jaxson Hayes, Zion is still getting taller. We're not exactly sure what he'll look like in the end. So a playing weight is not what you look for. What you look for is to be in top condition, to have the kind of core strength and stability that you need to control all of the incredible torque that his athleticism can generate. That's really where Aaron Nelson and his team are going to focus their efforts, because Zion is one of those kids, like LeBron, he's not going to lift a weight because he'll add muscle and weight so quickly."

Griffin also noted the team plans to help Williamson make the "right decisions" in a city like New Orleans with so much rich food around.

In a February interview with GQ's Devin Gordon, Williamson disclosed that he gained 100 pounds in "about" two years in high school before he arrived at Duke. His listed height and weight was 6'7" and 285 pounds with the Blue Devils.

Regardless of his playing weight, the Pelicans are taking a cautious approach with Williamson, as he sat out the remainder of summer league after bruising his knee in his first game.