Drew League 2019 Results: Hometown Favorites Win with Bobby Portis on Roster

Hometown Favorites extended their roster to add Bobby Portis, the Drew League announced just before game time Saturday afternoon, and the New York Knicks forward delivered in his debut.

Portis led Hometown to a Week 9 win over L.O.S. with 28 points and 15 rebounds.

Below is an overview of results from all six of Saturday's Drew League games.

Saturday Results

Jaguars (2-8) def. Problems (5-4) 94-91

Hometown Favorites (4-6) def. L.O.S. (1-9) 85-80

All In (8-2) def. Young Citi (8-2) 88-75

Tuff Crowd (5-4) def. Baxter's Legacy (6-4) 92-72

Nationwide Blue Devils (6-4) def. Redemption (8-2) 88-74

BB4L (3-7) def. MHP (6-4) 88-74

Recap

Portis wasn't the only NBA player to crash the Drew League on Saturday.

Stanley Johnson, who recently signed with the Toronto Raptors as a free agent after spending last season with the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans, made his season debut with Tuff Crowd after two seasons with BB4L.

Johnson led his new team to a 24-point victory by scoring 43 points of his own.

Meanwhile, Portis' performance was his first since signing a two-year contract in free agency with the Knicks. Last week, the 24-year-old told Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype that his free agency was "up and down" and caused him to feel "anxious" before landing in New York.

With Hometown, he was able to play freely and perhaps give the Knicks a preview.

While Johnson and Portis made their marks, there were other games more pivotal to the standings.

By beating Young Citi, All In took over first place in the Carl Munns Division behind 21 points and 10 rebounds from Vince Camper. With the result, both teams' records move to 8-2.

Later in the afternoon, Redemption and Nationwide Blue Devils took the court in a rematch from last season's finals. Last summer, Redemption claimed the title with a 99-92 win over the Nationwide Souljas.

On Saturday, Nationwide flipped the script and beat Redemption 88-74 behind 20 points and nine rebounds from Chris Allen. Redemption kept the game close, up 45-44 at halftime, but Nationwide pulled away and opened up a double-digit lead entering the fourth quarter.

Redemption was on short rest, however, as they defeated I-Can All-Stars 77-73 Friday night. Against Nationwide, the defending champions looked to remain in first place in the Louis Merritt Division over No Shnacks but will now have to see how No Shnacks fares against Problems on Sunday.

The day's action concluded with BB4L bouncing back from a 102-95 loss to Public Enemy last week by upsetting MHP. Eugene Phelps stood out with 26 points and 13 rebounds.