NASCAR at Pocono 2019 Qualifying Results: Kevin Harvick Wins Pole Position

NASCAR at Pocono 2019 Qualifying Results: Kevin Harvick Wins Pole PositionJuly 27, 2019
Kevin Harvick dominated Saturday en route to securing the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
NASCAR on NBC
It's a gnarly pole for @KevinHarvick and the Gen. X Car at @PoconoRaceway!
With a time of 51.707 seconds, Harvick beat out Joey Logano by more than two-tenths of a second. Here is a full rundown of how they will line up to start Sunday's race, courtesy of NASCAR.com (time in seconds):
1. Kevin Harvick: 51.707
2. Joey Logano: 51.910
3. Aric Almirola: 51.974
4. Erik Jones: 51.990
5. Austin Dillon: 52.126
6. Jimmie Johnson: 52.148
7. Kyle Busch: 52.196
8. William Byron: 52.213
9. Kurt Busch: 52.321
10. Daniel Suarez: 52.346
11. Martin Truex Jr.: 52.365
12. Denny Hamlin: 52.388
13. Matt DiBenedetto: 52.436
14. Brad Keselowski: 52.482
15. Alex Bowman: 52.499
16. Clint Bowyer: 52.545
17. Michael McDowell: 52.597
18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 52.618
19. David Ragan: 52.623
20. Ryan Blaney: 52.638
21. Paul Menard: 52.747
22. Daniel Hemric: 52.800
23. Chase Elliott: 52.848
24. Ryan Newman: 53.002
25. Ryan Preece: 53.048
26. Bubba Wallace: 53.221
27. Matt Tifft: 53.255
28. Chris Buescher: 53.301
29. Kyle Larson: 53.370
30. Corey Lajoie: 53.417
31. Landon Cassill: 53.861
32. Ty Dillon: 53.979
33. Josh Bilicki: 54.800
34. BJ McLeod: 54.809
35. Ross Chastain: 54.890
36. Reed Sorenson: 55.423
37. Quin Houff: 55.539
38. Austin Theriault: 56.011
Harvick has now won four poles on the season, and he credited his team with putting him in position to top the field Saturday:
NASCAR
"Sometimes, it's better to just wing it!" - #BuschPole winner @KevinHarvick, in true Gen X form, in an incredible hat.
The 43-year-old veteran is starting to hit his stride, as he won his first race of the season last week at New Hampshire. Wins notwithstanding, Harvick is third in points with 691 behind only Logano and Kyle Busch.
While Harvick is a 46-time race winner and one-time points champion in his NASCAR Cup Series career, he remains in search of his first win at Pocono. Harvick is in ideal position to end the drought Sunday.
Despite lacking a win at Pocono, he has registered 12 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes in 37 career starts at the track. Also, his average finish of 12.8 at Pocono is fourth-best among active drivers with at least eight starts there.
Among other top qualifiers, Logano has one win at Pocono in 21 starts there, while Aric Almirola, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon are all winless.
Jones is undoubtedly a driver worth watching Sunday since he has four top-10 finishes in five starts at Pocono. He has yet to win this season and is clinging to the No. 14 spot in the standings, but a win would help lock him into the playoffs.
Veteran Jimmie Johnson is also winless and currently outside the playoffs in 17th place. He qualified sixth and could jump-start his season with a win as well.
The Gander RV 400 will commence Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Pocono Raceway.
