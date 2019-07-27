NASCAR at Pocono 2019 Qualifying Results: Kevin Harvick Wins Pole Position

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Kevin Harvick dominated Saturday en route to securing the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

With a time of 51.707 seconds, Harvick beat out Joey Logano by more than two-tenths of a second. Here is a full rundown of how they will line up to start Sunday's race, courtesy of NASCAR.com (time in seconds):

1. Kevin Harvick: 51.707

2. Joey Logano: 51.910

3. Aric Almirola: 51.974

4. Erik Jones: 51.990

5. Austin Dillon: 52.126

6. Jimmie Johnson: 52.148

7. Kyle Busch: 52.196

8. William Byron: 52.213

9. Kurt Busch: 52.321

10. Daniel Suarez: 52.346

11. Martin Truex Jr.: 52.365

12. Denny Hamlin: 52.388

13. Matt DiBenedetto: 52.436

14. Brad Keselowski: 52.482

15. Alex Bowman: 52.499

16. Clint Bowyer: 52.545

17. Michael McDowell: 52.597

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 52.618

19. David Ragan: 52.623

20. Ryan Blaney: 52.638

21. Paul Menard: 52.747

22. Daniel Hemric: 52.800

23. Chase Elliott: 52.848

24. Ryan Newman: 53.002

25. Ryan Preece: 53.048

26. Bubba Wallace: 53.221

27. Matt Tifft: 53.255

28. Chris Buescher: 53.301

29. Kyle Larson: 53.370

30. Corey Lajoie: 53.417

31. Landon Cassill: 53.861

32. Ty Dillon: 53.979

33. Josh Bilicki: 54.800

34. BJ McLeod: 54.809

35. Ross Chastain: 54.890

36. Reed Sorenson: 55.423

37. Quin Houff: 55.539

38. Austin Theriault: 56.011

Harvick has now won four poles on the season, and he credited his team with putting him in position to top the field Saturday:

The 43-year-old veteran is starting to hit his stride, as he won his first race of the season last week at New Hampshire. Wins notwithstanding, Harvick is third in points with 691 behind only Logano and Kyle Busch.

While Harvick is a 46-time race winner and one-time points champion in his NASCAR Cup Series career, he remains in search of his first win at Pocono. Harvick is in ideal position to end the drought Sunday.

Despite lacking a win at Pocono, he has registered 12 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes in 37 career starts at the track. Also, his average finish of 12.8 at Pocono is fourth-best among active drivers with at least eight starts there.

Among other top qualifiers, Logano has one win at Pocono in 21 starts there, while Aric Almirola, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon are all winless.

Jones is undoubtedly a driver worth watching Sunday since he has four top-10 finishes in five starts at Pocono. He has yet to win this season and is clinging to the No. 14 spot in the standings, but a win would help lock him into the playoffs.

Veteran Jimmie Johnson is also winless and currently outside the playoffs in 17th place. He qualified sixth and could jump-start his season with a win as well.

The Gander RV 400 will commence Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Pocono Raceway.