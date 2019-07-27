Patriots News: Sony Michel Returns to Practice After PUP Stint with Knee Injury

Patriots News: Sony Michel Returns to Practice After PUP Stint with Knee InjuryJuly 27, 2019
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel returned to practice Saturday after beginning camp on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury.
Michel told reporters his knee feels "good" following the practice session. The second-year back underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee in June and missed most of OTAs.
Michel missed the entire preseason and Week 1 of his rookie season because of a knee injury. He battled intermittent knee issues much of the year but still finished with 931 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
"It's all part of the game. I wouldn't relate [this situation] to last year. Last year was last year. This is a whole new time. Anything can happen," Michel told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.
The Patriots have strong depth at running back, with Michel joined on the chart by pass-catching back James White and third-round pick Damien Harris. It's possible Michel will see a lesser workload this season with Harris in the fold, as he barely contributed in the passing game last year.
Michel's history of knee issues likely played a part in the Patriots' selection of Harris, who starred at Alabama for four seasons.
Rex Burkhead and James Develin are also listed on the depth chart.
