Patriots News: Sony Michel Returns to Practice After PUP Stint with Knee Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2019

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel returned to practice Saturday after beginning camp on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury.

Michel told reporters his knee feels "good" following the practice session. The second-year back underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee in June and missed most of OTAs.

Michel missed the entire preseason and Week 1 of his rookie season because of a knee injury. He battled intermittent knee issues much of the year but still finished with 931 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

"It's all part of the game. I wouldn't relate [this situation] to last year. Last year was last year. This is a whole new time. Anything can happen," Michel told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.

The Patriots have strong depth at running back, with Michel joined on the chart by pass-catching back James White and third-round pick Damien Harris. It's possible Michel will see a lesser workload this season with Harris in the fold, as he barely contributed in the passing game last year.

Michel's history of knee issues likely played a part in the Patriots' selection of Harris, who starred at Alabama for four seasons.

Rex Burkhead and James Develin are also listed on the depth chart.

