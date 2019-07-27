Dani Alves Says He's 'Looking for a Job' Amid Arsenal Rumours

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Dani Alves has taken to Instagram to help accelerate his efforts to find a new club during this summer's transfer window.

The 36-year-old, who left Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Alves posted the following message on his social media account (h/t Sky Sports): "Looking for a job, where do I put my CV? Someone let me know if you have time to read it."

The chances of Pep Guardiola answering his former player's call for help look slim after the City chief appeared to rule out a move on Friday.

Guardiola worked with Alves at Barcelona and still has respect for his talents, per Adam Skinner of the Daily Express: "All the important clubs in the world know his situation and the incredible player he is. He is an extraordinary person, but we already have two incredible full-backs."

Skinner also noted how the Gunners and north London rivals Spurs have been named as potential destinations for the decorated right-back.

The Sun's Gary Stonehouse reported earlier this month how Alves prefers joining Arsenal over moving to Tottenham, but proposed wages of up to £200,000 per week could be a problem.

Arsenal's need for Alves is arguably greater than both City's and the Lilywhites'. Despite his age, he still offers a lot going forward, as he proved during Brazil's victorious campaign at the 2019 Copa America:

Guardiola correctly identified full-back as a position of strength, thanks to the presence of Kyle Walker and ex-Real Madrid man Danilo on the right. Similarly, Spurs remain well-stocked at right-back, even after selling Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid for an initial £20 million earlier this month.

Tottenham can still count on Serge Aurier and the potential of 22-year-old Kyle Walker-Peters.

It's a different story for the Gunners, who are waiting on Hector Bellerin's return to full fitness. He missed most of last season due to a knee injury and has identified a home game against Aston Villa on September 22 as a return date, according to David Hytner of the Guardian.

Bellerin's absence means Ainsley Maitland-Niles will continue to operate as a makeshift defender. The graduate of Arsenal's youth academy is a natural midfielder but has spent the best part of the last two seasons playing in both full-back berths.

Alves would give head coach Unai Emery a more natural right-back, not to mention an experienced one who has won major honours in stops with Sevilla, Barca, Juventus and PSG.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Yet Emery, who worked with Alves in Paris, may still feel wary about the idea of adding a veteran stop-gap based on Arsenal's last attempt to do so. The Gunners snapped up Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer after he left Juventus last summer, only for the Swiss ace to make a mere 23 appearances and leave the club after just one season.

There would be similar doubts about how Alves would cope with the frenetic pace of the Premier League in the winter of his career. Even so, he would provide the Gunners with a versatile and proven winner who would surely aid the club's bid to end a three-year exile from the UEFA Champions League.