Watch Eagles QB Carson Wentz's Emotional Meeting with Fan Giovanni Hamilton

It's only training camp, but Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has secured an early W for a fan.

At Eagles camp Friday, Wentz took a moment away from the practice field to greet 11-year-old Giovanni Hamilton, who burst into tears and reached out for a hug from his wheelchair as Wentz gave him a signed No. 11 jersey:

Hamilton told Wentz he is his "hero," according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

More from McManus:

"Giovanni is 11 years old and lives in Muncy, Pennsylvania, about 180 miles Northwest of Philadelphia. He has a rare condition called Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, which his mother, Shannon, likened to a combination of muscular dystrophy and dwarfism. He has had 12 surgeries since age 2, from hip construction to eye surgery to, most recently, jaw distraction back in May.

"'We actually lengthened [his jaw] an inch, and we had to turn pins every day in order to do that in moving him one millimeter a day,' Shannon said. 'It was really painful and just awful. But he told me, he said, "Mom, I'm going to be strong like Carson. Look at how he's doing with his knee. Look at how he's doing with his back." And it just meant everything for him to finally meet Carson. He just choked up. He couldn't get the words out. So of course I lost it.'"

The Eagles drafted Wentz second overall in 2016, and the 26-year-old has found great success in Philadelphia, making a Pro Bowl and helping the franchise win its first Super Bowl title in 2017.

"He's my hero," Hamilton said of Wentz. "And he's so nice. And he's super strong. And he's a great role model."