Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche Not in Shape After Knee Injury, Says Kliff Kingsbury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Robert Nkemdiche's disappointing NFL career hit another low point Friday after the Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle showed up to training camp out of shape.

Per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury shared his thoughts on Nkemdiche's physical appearance.

"Not in shape, I guess," Kingsbury said. "And that's kind of where we'll leave it. I mean, he's on PUP and he's working through that. When he is cleared, we'll work with him."

Per NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman, Nkemdiche was arrested June 6 for an active traffic warrant after police in Scottsdale cited him for speeding and driving with a suspended license. Officers also found a "trace amount of a white powdery substance" that appeared to be consistent with cocaine.

Nkemdiche was one of six players the Cardinals put on the physically unable to perform list last Saturday. The 24-year-old is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during a Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions in December.

Arizona is starting the 2019 season with a lot of optimism thanks to the arrival of Kingsbury and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray. The team held its first practice Thursday and will open the preseason on Aug. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Prior to arriving in the NFL, Nkemdiche was one of the most highly-touted college prospects of the decade. He was rated as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2013 class before committing to the University of Mississippi, per 247Sports.

Nkemdiche, the No. 29 overall pick in 2016, has struggled with injuries and consistency in his first three seasons. The former Ole Miss standout has appeared in 27 out of a possible 48 games and didn't record a sack until last season.