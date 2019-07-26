Andrew Luck Dismisses Kevin Durant Comps, Says Achilles Isn't at Risk of Injury

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck dismissed injury comparisons to former Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant as he completes his recovery from a calf ailment.

Durant, who left the Warriors to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency, suffered a ruptured Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals in his first game back from a calf strain.

"My Achilles is not at extra risk of anything," Luck told Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Friday. "It's fine."

His comments came one day after Colts head coach Frank Reich said Durant's immediate setback would factor into how the organization handles its franchise quarterback during training camp and the preseason.

"I was certainly thinking [about] it," he told reporters. "I didn't have that conversation with [general manager] Chris [Ballard] or any of our trainers. But that's this business. When you see something like that happen, you're like, 'Oh yeah, that's why you do what we're doing.' It was kind of like unspoken truth. That's why we're being cautious."

Luck, who missed the entire 2017 season while recovering from shoulder surgery, returned to top form in 2018 to once again establish himself as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks.

The 29-year-old Stanford product completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He ranked fifth in ESPN's Total QBR.

He missed the team's OTAs with the calf ailment he suffered while training.

Luck is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and one of the league's most valuable players, so it's no surprise the Colts are going to play it safe with him during the exhibition slate.

The most important thing is having him under center when Indy kicks off the regular season Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.