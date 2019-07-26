Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Camp Holdout Doesn't Diminish Cowboys' Excitement

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't sweating Ezekiel Elliott's holdout or letting Elliot's absence dampen his enthusiasm for training camp.

"This does not in any way diminish my excitement for this team," Jones said Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Although Elliott still has two more years remaining on his current deal, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported the two-time Pro Bowler wants an extension that "would exceed Todd Gurley's four-year $57.5 million deal."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.