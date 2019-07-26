Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Camp Holdout Doesn't Diminish Cowboys' Excitement

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watches the team work out at their NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't sweating Ezekiel Elliott's holdout or letting Elliot's absence dampen his enthusiasm for training camp. 

"This does not in any way diminish my excitement for this team," Jones said Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Although Elliott still has two more years remaining on his current deal, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported the two-time Pro Bowler wants an extension that "would exceed Todd Gurley's four-year $57.5 million deal."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Do Cowboys Have a Solution at Safety?

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Do Cowboys Have a Solution at Safety?

    Jared Dubin
    via CBSSports.com

    Zeke Officially Misses Day 1 of Camp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zeke Officially Misses Day 1 of Camp

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Rivers Not Worried About RB

    Tyrann Mathieu had the perfect reaction to Rivers' comments

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rivers Not Worried About RB

    Tyrann Mathieu had the perfect reaction to Rivers' comments

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Extend Coach McVay & GM

    They're signed through 2023.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Extend Coach McVay & GM

    They're signed through 2023.

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report