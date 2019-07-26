Lamar Jackson Motivated by Doubters, Wants to 'Make Them Eat Their Words'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks at a news conference after an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Friday he's out to prove people wrong after the offseason trade of Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos left him as Baltimore's unquestioned starter.

"It motivates me a lot," Jackson told reporters about the doubters. "Make them eat their words, that's all."

                 

