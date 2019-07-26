Bret Hart Raw Reunion Rumor, Tegan Nox Returns, AEW Live Events in WWE Roundup

Gallo Images/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Reason Why Hart Declined Raw Reunion Appearance

Bret "Hitman" Hart did not appear on Monday's Raw Reunion show despite reportedly receiving an invite from WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Hart turned down the offer from WWE because he is enjoying summer in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, and has purposely not taken any bookings during the summer.

Most recently, Hart appeared at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing in May to reveal the AEW World Championship. There was speculation that Hart's Double or Nothing role created some heat between him and WWE, but that reportedly is not the case.

Even without Hart, Raw Reunion was a stacked show that featured many of the biggest legends in WWE history, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels.

Hart's last WWE appearance came at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony the night before WrestleMania 35 in April.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame as half of the Hart Foundation along with the late Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. Hart was joined by Neidhart's daughter, WWE Superstar Natalya.

A fan ran into the ring and interrupted the speech by tackling Hart, but Hart was unharmed and managed to finish his speech.

Nox Returns from Injury at NXT Live Event

Tegan Nox made her long-awaited return from injury at an NXT live event in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday night.

Nox teamed with Jessi Kamea to defeat Aliyah and Vanessa Borne in her first match back:

The 24-year-old native of Wales has had terrible injury luck since signing with WWE in 2017. She was slated to be part of the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017, but a torn ACL kept her out of the tournament.

Nox made it back in time to take part in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, but she tore her ACL, MCL, LCL and meniscus during a quarterfinal match against Rhea Ripley.

Just under one year later, Nox is back in the fold and ready to potentially make an impact in NXT.

The NXT women's division is stacked with high-level talent, including NXT Women's champion Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and Candice LeRae. Breaking into that upper tier won't be easy, but the determination Nox has shown in battling back from multiple injuries has made her a massive fan favorite.

Nox has yet to compete on an episode of NXT TV, but now that she is back, she has the potential to be a big-time player on the yellow brand.

AEW Live Event Schedule Rumors

On the heels of AEW's announcement that it will debut its weekly television show Oct. 2 on TNT, potential plans regarding the company's touring schedule have come to light.

According to Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Daniel Yanofsky), AEW is planning to run 100 to 120 live events per year, as well as 51 episodes of their weekly show and up to four pay-per-views.

AEW's weekly show will air every Wednesday from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. ET. The first show takes place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., but Meltzer noted that AEW will primarily look to run shows at arenas that hold between 6,000 and 11,000 people depending on demand.

Per Meltzer, AEW is aiming to hold the bulk of its house shows on Saturday nights. The company also wants to try to limit its performers to roughly 75 matches in order to keep them fresh throughout the year.

Before its television debut Oct. 2, AEW will stage All Out on Aug. 31 in the Chicago area with a double main event that has the wrestling world buzzing.

In addition to Jon Moxley against Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and Adam "Hangman" Page will battle to determine the first AEW World champion.

