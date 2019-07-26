Giants Rumors: Kelvin Benjamin to Work out After Shepard, Coleman Injuries

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kelvin Benjamin is expected to work out for the New York Giants as the team's receiving corps has been depleted by injuries this week, according to Art Stapleton of The Record.

Sterling Shepard is week-to-week after suffering a fractured left thumb on Thursday, though New York coach Pat Shurmur expects the wideout to be back "soon" as the injury will not require surgery. Corey Coleman is out for the entire 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL during Thursday's practice.

Taken 28th overall in 2014 by former Panthers and current Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, Benjamin spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers. He quickly announced his presence to the NFL by piling up 1,949 yards and 16 touchdowns through his first two seasons on the field, though he missed the entire 2015 season due to a torn ACL.

Shortly thereafter his career stalled, though.

Carolina opted to move on midway through the 2017 campaign, trading Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills. He spent a little more than one year in Buffalo, managing just 39 receptions for 571 yards and two scores in 18 appearances.

He finished last season with the Chiefs, totaling only two catches for 26 yards in three games. He did not appear in either of Kansas City's two playoff games.

Now, the 28-year-old is searching for his next opportunity.

Interestingly, Benjamin previously let it be known that he felt his career would be better off had he started his career catching passes from Giants quarterback Eli Manning rather than Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. He told The Athletic's Tim Graham in August 2018:

"I mean, I felt like I would've been even more successful if ... I don't know, man ... If I would've ... Looking back on it, I should've just been drafted by somebody else. I should've never went to Carolina. Truly, I just think Carolina was bad for me. It was a bad fit from the get-go. If you would've put me with any other quarterback, let's be real, you know what I'm saying? Any other accurate quarterback like Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben—anybody!—quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn't in that position."

New York is currently thin at the receiver position following the Shepard and Coleman injuries. After dealing three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March, the team signed 2014 Pro Bowler Golden Tate to lead the passing attack.

Beyond Tate, though, there is quite a bit of unknown on the Giants' depth chart. Rookies Darius Slayton and Reggie White Jr. should get an increased look moving forward, with veterans Cody Latimer and Russell Shepard among those who will have a chance to prove themselves.