John Isner Becomes 1st Tennis Star to Sign Contract with CBD Company

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

American tennis star John Isner became the sport's first athlete to sign an endorsement deal with a cannabidiol company, according to USA Today's Scott Gleeson.

Isner announced this week that he is partnering with Defy, a CBD company co-founded by former Denver Broncos star Terrell Davis:

Gleeson noted each bottle contains 20 milligrams of CBD per bottle. Per the company's website, the drinks include zero percent THC. The drinks also feature "all the benefits of hemp" but "no mental haze."

According to Defy's website, the drinks help increase stamina by improving blood circulation, lessen recovery times by reducing body soreness, lessen the risk of injury by reducing inflammation and improve sleep levels.

The 6'10", 238-pound Isner wrote in his tweet that Defy played "a key factor in my recovery process that helped get me back on the court faster than planned." He dealt with a stress fracture in his left foot earlier this year.

The 34-year-old expanded upon the partnership in a statement, via Business Wire:

"I play a sport where taking a single point off can be the difference between winning and losing a match and Defy is a product specifically intended to put me in a position to perform on every single point. It's been great getting to know Defy as a company and I look forward to working with them to help people achieve improved performance through CBD."

He will not only consume Defy's beverages, but he will also sport the company's logo during matches.

Isner is currently the 14th-ranked men's player in the world, and he has 15 career singles titles.