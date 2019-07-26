Tour de France 2019: Egan Bernal Takes Yellow Jersey After Stage 19 Neutralised

Tour de France 2019: Egan Bernal Takes Yellow Jersey After Stage 19 NeutralisedJuly 26, 2019
Team Ineos' Egan Bernal is the new holder of the yellow jersey at the 2019 Tour de France after he won a dramatic Stage 19 that was neutralised before the scheduled finish.
Hail stones and a landslide further down the course meant the organisers stopped the race, with the respective times of each rider taken from the top of the Col de l'Iseran.
Bernal's attack on the climb meant he had moved into the virtual lead of the general classification, meaning he takes over from Julian Alaphilippe in the maillot jaune.
Ineos' Twitter account shared a photo of the landslide that stopped the stage:
Team INEOS @TeamINEOS
Impossible conditions in the final part of the stage. The riders have stopped at Val d'Isère and will now head to the finish by car #TDF2019 https://t.co/eynnwZIDzG
