Tour de France 2019: Egan Bernal Takes Yellow Jersey After Stage 19 Neutralised

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Team Ineos' Egan Bernal is the new holder of the yellow jersey at the 2019 Tour de France after he won a dramatic Stage 19 that was neutralised before the scheduled finish.

Hail stones and a landslide further down the course meant the organisers stopped the race, with the respective times of each rider taken from the top of the Col de l'Iseran.

Bernal's attack on the climb meant he had moved into the virtual lead of the general classification, meaning he takes over from Julian Alaphilippe in the maillot jaune.

Ineos' Twitter account shared a photo of the landslide that stopped the stage:

