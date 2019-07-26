Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL Not Close to New Contract as Holdout Looms

Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL Not Close to New Contract as Holdout LoomsJuly 26, 2019
In search of a new contract, Ezekiel Elliott is still missing from Dallas Cowboys training camp as the team prepares for its first conditioning drills on Friday.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Elliott and the Cowboys have not been close in their recent discussions about a long-term extension:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Cowboys players have their conditioning run in a few hours, and still no sign of RB Ezekiel Elliott. But Dallas brass and Elliott’s agents have had some contract extension talks, I’m told. It’s not close. But there have been discussions. https://t.co/Q5TLB4YkJ3
