Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott, DAL Not Close to New Contract as Holdout Looms

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas. Elliott is vowing to avoid incidents similar to a recent one in Las Vegas that forced the star running back to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell. Elliott tweeted Tuesday, July 2, 2019 after meeting with Goodell in New York that he had “worked hard to make better decisions” but “failed to do that” during a music festival in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, file)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

In search of a new contract, Ezekiel Elliott is still missing from Dallas Cowboys training camp as the team prepares for its first conditioning drills on Friday. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Elliott and the Cowboys have not been close in their recent discussions about a long-term extension:

      

