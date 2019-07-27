Breaking Down the 1 Bad Idea from Eric Bischoff and WCW That Could Save WWE

Credit: WWE.com

For most people in the world, April 10, 2000, was just another day. The American President was a hit at the box office, Pope John Paul was on the cover of Life and Destiny's Child was climbing the Billboard charts with "Say My Name."

For pro wrestling fans, this was the day Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo appeared on WCW Nitro for the first time together to announce the company was going through a total reboot.

Every champion was stripped of their title, and the Superstars were told they were working with a clean slate. It was up to them to make an impression and find their own success.

The idea was risky at best. WCW had been struggling to regain the dominant position it once had over WWE in the battle for Nielsen ratings, and there had been trouble brewing behind the scenes for some time.

According to Bischoff on an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the idea for the reboot was something he and Russo came up with together.

This was Bisch's return to the company, and he was looking to collaborate with Russo to turn around the product. On paper, the idea was brilliant and terrible at the same time.

Talents were leaving WCW for WWE at the time, and the two men who found themselves running the No. 2 promotion together wanted to find a way to build new names and ensure WCW had a roster full of young and capable performers.

Tournaments were held to crown new champions, but less than one year later, WCW closed its doors on March 26, 2001. WWE had won the battle for supremacy, and World Championship Wrestling had ceased to exist.

WWE's programming has been receiving criticism from fans for a long time, but the kind of radical thinking that led to WCW's reboot might be exactly what the company needs to revive itself.

The concept has potential, but WCW's execution and other drama backstage led to more mayhem. WWE can do it right and make it work with the resources it has available.

Either Get Rid of the Brand Split or Make it Matter Again

WWE's ridiculous wild-card rule has been a disaster from the start. CEO Vince McMahon settled on four Superstars from one show being able to appear on the other, but it seems like the line between Raw and SmackDown has been all but erased.

Roman Reigns regularly pulls double duty along with Becky Lynch, AJ Styles and many more. WWE should either combine everyone back into one roster or keep the split alive by restricting people to one show.

With the size of the roster, management should consider keeping the brand split in place. WWE needs to create as many new stars as possible while featuring the veterans we know and love.

Rebooting the company would allow WWE to make concrete changes. As long as it sticks to a decision, we would all have one less thing to complain about.

Streamlining the Championship Scene

Stripping every champion of their title would mean 14 people on the main roster would be starting from scratch. Once this is done, WWE could work on creating a better set of championships.

There would only be the need for one world title, one women's champion and one set of Tag Team Championships each for the men and one for the women.

The titleholders would float between Raw and SmackDown, while each show would have one or two exclusive midcard titles like the United States and Intercontinental Championships.

The 24/7 title needs to stay so we can continue enjoying the antics of R-Truth and Drake Maverick, but the nature of the belt would allow them to show up wherever they wanted.

This might upset certain pro wrestling purists, but what we all have to remember is a championship belt is nothing more than a prop for a TV show. The people who hold them are no less talented without them.

Besides, WWE could always have a few of the former champions regain their titles right away if they were already popular and performing well with the belts around their waists.

Combine NXT and 205 Live

205 Live being on WWE Network, unfortunately, means it ends up being seen by fewer people than Raw and SmackDown despite the cruiserweight show regularly putting on show-stealing matches.

If WWE plans on making NXT a bigger priority so it can compete with AEW's weekly show, combining it with 205 Live would help add some depth to the roster.

The purple brand should be filmed at Full Sail University so it can benefit from the hardcore fanbase NXT has built up in the area over the years.

Unless the plan is for NXT to start airing live every week, WWE could film several episodes of 205 Live in blocks. This way, WWE could keep the cruiserweights on the road with the main roster while also having their own weekly show alongside NXT on WWE Network.

Mixing the roster would also allow WWE to test the waters with different feuds. We could see combinations like Drew Gulak vs. Johnny Gargano or Akira Tozawa vs. Velveteen Dream.

The Announcement Would Create a Lot of Buzz

Imagine being a lapsed fan who hasn't watched WWE in months or years, or if you are one of those people, just be yourself for a moment and think about how you would react if you read a headline saying "WWE to reboot the entire company."

If management announced something like this ahead of time, a lot of fans would be curious to see what was going on. Once those people have their eyes on the product again, it would be up to WWE to keep them there by putting on great matches and creating interesting stories.

When WCW rebooted itself, there was little to no warning. Some people knew Bischoff was returning to WCW but few were aware of how drastically the company was going to change.

That was a mistake. People were caught off guard and had no idea what was happening. Advance notice of a week would be enough to make sure everyone knows what is coming when the reboot finally happens.

Fulfilling a Promise

Triple H and the entire McMahon family came to the ring on the December 17 and promised to listen to the fans and make the kind of changes necessary to keep the WWE Universe and the Superstars happy.

While some things have changed since then, many people still feel like WWE has a lot of work to do, especially when it comes to pushing the right people.

Luckily, WWE has Paul Heyman and Bischoff in positions of power again, and they would be able to help the company avoid the mistakes WCW made during its relaunch in 2000.

Rebooting the product would allow management to address all the biggest concerns at once. It would be a big change to handle, but if WWE took its time planning everything out for a few months beforehand, it just might work.

What do you think? Would a reboot help WWE? What other unconventional ideas would help the company?