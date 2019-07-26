Pep Guardiola Rules Manchester City out of Signing Free Agent Dani Alves

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Manager Pep Guardiola has ruled Manchester City out of the race to sign Dani Alves following speculation the free agent could reunite with his former Barcelona coach at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola spoke at a press conference ahead of Saturday's pre-season friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos, telling reporters: "We know, as all the important clubs know, about his situation. He is an incredible player and an extraordinary person, but we have two incredible full-backs, so it is what it is."

Alves, 36, started for Brazil—ahead of City defender Danilo—during their triumphant run to the 2019 Copa America title and is available following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

The veteran right-back played every minute in all but one of Brazil's six matches during their home tournament, proving he still has a lot to offer at the top level, via BT Sport:

Kyle Walker, 29, was Guardiola's first-choice right-back last term and started 47 games in all competitions.

Alves made the majority of his appearances under Thomas Tuchel last season in midfield, recording seven assists and netting one goal in 19 Ligue 1 starts.

Former Premier League midfielder Kevin Kilbane recently appeared on Off The Ball, advising against signing the free agent despite the fact that Alves has won domestic titles in three of Europe's top five leagues:

Guardiola was promoted to Barcelona manager from the B team in 2008, the same summer Alves arrived at the Camp Nou. The pair went on to win the UEFA Champions League twice, three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey crowns and the FIFA Club World Cup on two occasions while at the club together.

Alves first established himself as one of the world's elite full-backs under Guardiola; however, the City manager appeared resistant to the idea of his side conducting much more business before the summer transfer window deadline on August 8, per journalist Simon Bajkowski:

City paid Atletico Madrid €70 million earlier this summer to sign midfielder Rodri and triggered a £5.35 million buy-back clause in Angelino's deal to re-sign him from PSV.