Arsenal vs. Lyon: 2019 Emirates Cup Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Arsenal will continue their preparations for the new season with their traditional participation in the Emirates Cup, as they meet Lyon on Sunday.

The competition has been restructured to a one-day format at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners set to face the Ligue 1 side in the final of the competition. The day's other encounter will see Arsenal Women take on Bayern Munich.

Arsenal have shown signs of promise in pre-season so far, with wins recorded against Colorado Rapids, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina. With the new Premier League campaign on the horizon, manager Unai Emery will want to give the team's home supporters something to get excited about.

Here are the details for the encounter, the viewing information and a preview of what's to come on Sunday in north London.

Emirates Cup Schedule (BST)

12:30 p.m. - Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich (Women's)

3:15 p.m. - Arsenal vs. Lyon (Men's)

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), ESPN 3 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

Odds

Arsenal win (61/100)

Draw (3/1)

Lyon win (4/1)

Preview

Although Arsenal supporters were frustrated by the lack of transfer activity earlier this summer, the current pre-season is taking shape nicely for the Gunners.

In a lot of the fixtures, young players have showcased their talents and performed well against some high-class opposition. In a summer where Arsenal aren't expected to spend huge amounts of money, Emery will be looking to some of those tyros to make their mark.

One of the shining lights of pre-season so far has been Eddie Nketiah. Squawka Football summed up the impression he has made with his productivity:

However, all eyes will be on the club's new loan signing on Sunday, as Arsenal confirmed the temporary acquisition of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid ahead of the weekend's match.

The club's official Twitter account confirmed the midfielder will be in attendance for the match against Lyon:

Following the departure of Aaron Ramsey to Juventus, Arsenal's squad has lacked a box-to-box operator in the central positions. Ceballos has the potential to provide that kind of thrust.

The Spaniard hasn't been able to establish himself at the Santiago Bernabeu following a transfer to Madrid in 2017. However, during his time at Real Betis and with the Spanish youth setup, he's offered many glimpses of elite potential.

Sky Sports Premier League shared some of the 22-year-old's best moments for La Roja:

In addition to being inventive and intelligent in his use of the ball, Scouted Football noted the Gunners are getting a tenacious footballer:

As for Lyon, they have already lost a number of key players this summer, with Nabil Fekir joining Real Betis, Tanguy Ndombele heading to Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Ferland Mendy signing for Real Madrid.

The French side have been busy bolstering their defensive options in the current window, bringing in combative midfielder Thiago Mendes and talented centre-back Joachim Anderson. Even so, for manager Sylvinho, there's a huge job to do.

With that in mind, not to mention the vibrancy Arsenal have operated with in their pre-season matches so far, the Gunners should be too strong for their opponents on Sunday.