Kenedy Aiming for a 'Great Season' Under Frank Lampard at Chelsea

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Kenedy has said his "dream" is to have a successful season at Stamford Bridge in 2019-20, and he is "very happy" with the amount he has played in pre-season.

The Brazilian has played a part in all four of Chelsea's pre-season games so far under new manager Frank Lampard, including Tuesday's 2-1 win over Barcelona in Saitama, Japan.

Kenedy joined Chelsea in 2015, but he has spent the last season-and-a-half on loan at Newcastle United.

Now, though, the 23-year-old wants to make his mark at Chelsea, per the club's official website:

"I am very happy with the amount of minutes I played in Japan. It was a great experience. I am really pleased for the opportunity the manager is giving me and the amount I have been playing in pre-season. When I was at Chelsea before I played a lot as a left-back, but now I have been playing further forward. My past experiences as a left-back have helped me be a better player now.

"I learned a lot from my time [at Newcastle]. I was very happy with the amount I played. It was a great experience for me so I must say thanks to the club and the manager. Now I have to start again here at Chelsea and work hard, step by step. My hope now is to do a great season here at Chelsea. That is my dream."

Chelsea are serving a two-window transfer ban, which means Lampard will have to make do with his current squad for his debut campaign in charge.

That squad no longer includes Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid earlier this summer:

Kenedy could have a role to play in filling the large hole left by the Belgian. He needs, though, to increase his contributions in front of goal.

The Brazil youth international only scored one goal and provided one assist in 25 Premier League appearances at Newcastle last season.

In a more attacking Chelsea side, those numbers should naturally increase, but he has a long way to go to match Hazard's tally of 16 goals and 15 assist in the English top flight last term.

Given the restrictions of Chelsea's transfer ban, Lampard has a tough assignment on his hands to claim a top-four spot in the 2019-20 Premier League.

The Blues kick off the new season with a trip to Manchester United on August 11, and based on his showings in pre-season, Kenedy should be in with a chance of playing.