Manuel Neuer Free of Pain Ahead of Bayern Munich Season: 'I Feel Really Good'

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has said he's pain-free ahead of the new season and feels "really good" after injury brought an early end to his 2018-19 campaign.

Neuer, 33, missed Bayern's last five league matches of the season due to a calf injury but appears to have regained full fitness after starting in each of their three pre-season matches so far this summer.

Speaking to the official Bundesliga website (h/t Goal's Matt Dorman), he said: "I feel really good right now. I'm not in any pain and can take part in everything we're doing. I'm really looking forward to the new season."

The veteran missed 11 games last season, but he was sidelined for 54 matches in the 2017-18 campaign, per Transfermarkt, when he played just four games.



Neuer's last competitive appearance for Die Roten came in the DFB-Pokal final in May when they defeated RB Leipzig 3-0.

The former Schalke star offered a reminder of how great an impact he can have on a result when playing at his best:

Bayern have made numerous changes to their back line this summer, signing versatile centre-backs Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard from Atletico Madrid and Stuttgart, respectively.

Mats Hummels has rejoined Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, and Neuer called for new leaders to step up: "We've got a lot of players who are established and know each other well, but also some guys who will have bigger roles to play because of the departures. They have to prove they can take on leadership roles."

Sven Ulreich has served as Neuer's deputy when required in recent seasons, but there's little doubting the latter is a noticeable step up.

There have been suggestions Neuer should transition out as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper, with Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen tipped as the favourite to succeed him.

Spanish sportswriter Simon Harrison put the younger Ter Stegen, 27, ahead of his countryman in the pecking order:

German football writer Manuel Veth went so far as to label Ter Stegen the best stopper on the planet:

Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben's departures will also affect the balance of leadership in Bayern's dressing room, placing more pressure on Neuer to have a consistent, incident-free season during the transition.

Neuer has played 135 minutes in pre-season and is yet to concede a goal. Die Roten return to the Allianz Arena to face Fenerbahce in the Audi Cup on Tuesday, with the final or third-place play-off against either Tottenham Hotspur or Real Madrid the following day marking their last pre-season fixture.