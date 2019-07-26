Gerard Lopez Says '4 Big Clubs' Have Made Acceptable Nicolas Pepe Offers

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Four clubs have made bids for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe that "satisfy" the French outfit, according to president Gerard Lopez.

Lopez told Tuttosport that among the interested parties, Napoli have met Lille's €80 million (£72 million) valuation for the 24-year-old (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"Last year we asked Pepe to stay with the promise that we would sell in this transfer window.

"We received offers that satisfy us economically from four big clubs. [Napoli chairman Aurelio] De Laurentiis has satisfied our request for €80 million. Now it is up to the player to decide where he wants to go.

"He must make that decision based on the offers that his agents have received from the four clubs.

"On Monday, Pepe will return from vacation, and I believe that by the middle of the week he will have made a decision."

According to L'Equipe (h/t Metro), Liverpool, Arsenal and Inter Milan have all also made bids for Pepe, and Manchester United have been linked:

The quality of clubs interested in Pepe is an indication of his immense talent.

The Ivory Coast international scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in Ligue 1 last season, a combined contribution bettered only by Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Pepe favours the right flank, but he can also play in the centre-forward role, and his phenomenal pace makes him a huge threat going forward.

Of the clubs that have been linked with Pepe, Arsenal and United may be at a disadvantage in the transfer battle because they cannot offer UEFA Champions League football next season.

Liverpool's interest is understandable given they are overly reliant on Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in attack.

Pepe would be a brilliant addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad and could help the Reds to win the Premier League next season.

But the Ivorian may have concerns about being a back-up player at Anfield rather than a guaranteed starter.