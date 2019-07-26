Everton Reportedly in £60M Wilfried Zaha Talks Amid Arsenal, Chelsea Rumours

Everton Reportedly in £60M Wilfried Zaha Talks Amid Arsenal, Chelsea RumoursJuly 26, 2019
Everton are reportedly in talks to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and will bid around £60 million, amid rumours Arsenal and Chelsea are each interested in the player.
Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol tweeted about Everton's involvement in the Zaha saga, specifying the £60 million figure included a player moving to Selhurst Park in return:
Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh
Everton in talks to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace. Will make bid worth in region of £60m which includes player going to Palace from Everton. Zaha keen for new challenge. His preference is to stay in London but would consider move back to NW
The Telegraph's Matt Law wrote striker Cenk Tosun is the player Everton want to send in part-exchange, noting the Toffees' bid is much greater than Arsenal's previous £40 million offer for Zaha.
The Eagles star previously spent an unsuccessful two-year spell at Manchester United. Zaha moved to Old Trafford in January 2013 but made only four senior appearances for United and spent half his stint on loan back at Selhurst Park and with Cardiff City.
Former Palace and Blackpool manager Ian Holloway recently appeared on TalkSport and said Zaha deserves to play at the elite level:
talkSPORT @talkSPORT
“Zaha needs to be at a top, top club and if not stay where you’re loved.” ♥️ “He’ll win games at the very top.” 👊 “If Bale is surplus to requirements in Madrid why don’t Real get Zaha?” 👀 Ian Holloway says Zaha is too good to join #Everton. @SportsBreakfast x @ArnoldClark https://t.co/FUJv5W5kpe
Per Law's report, Chelsea are banned from registering new players during the next two transfer windows (including this one). The Blues have appealed their suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and it's understood they hope to sign Zaha next summer if he remains at Palace this season.
A move to west London could be the right fit for the player. Eden Hazard recently joined Real Madrid to vacate their left wing and Pedro—who turns 32 on Sunday—is in the final year of his contract.
Law also specified Palace are seeking £80 million for their star, leaving Everton's offer some way short of that valuation.
Off The Ball recently discussed Everton's introduction to the Zaha situation, saying it would be an indictment of Arsenal if they lost this transfer battle:
Off The Ball @offtheball
Can Everton finish higher than Arsenal this season? They are hoping to beat them in the race to sign Zaha 👀 #OTBAM Here's the latest #TransferNews ➡️ https://t.co/UfRhP7MQZq https://t.co/6GlXrFXqRJ
Zaha scored 10 goals and recorded five assists in 34 Premier League starts last season. He more recently scored twice and made one assist for Ivory Coast during their run to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, where they lost on penalties to eventual champions Algeria.
The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League in their maiden season under manager Unai Emery, just missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification. Marco Silva's Toffees ended the campaign in eighth—only five points ahead of Palace—and are unable to offer European football this term.
Everton look like the most serious admirers as things stand, however, and Arsenal's lack of transfer initiative could see them miss out on a long-term target unless they respond.
