Zinedine Zidane Worried About Real Madrid's Pre-Season Injuries

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said he's concerned by the club's recent spurt of pre-season injuries after Marco Asensio, Ferland Mendy and Brahim Diaz each went down.

Asensio, 23, suffered the most severe injury and could miss up to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Zidane told reporters: "It worries me and above all it bothers me. Marco's [injury], Ferland's, which is a minor injury, but he won't be able to continue working, and we don't know for how long. These are things that happen, and we will see if he comes back quickly with us."

Asensio equalised as a substitute in Tuesday's 2-2 pre-season draw against Arsenal—Real won 3-2 on penalties—but had to be taken off again following a tussle with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, via ESPN FC:

The winger posted an encouraging message on Twitter regarding his comeback efforts:

Real face Atletico Madrid in the 2019 International Champions Cup on Friday in what will be their penultimate fixture of this pre-season.

One might think the recent flurry of injuries might change Zidane's opinion on the future of Gareth Bale. The manager recently addressed claims he had disrespected Bale when discussing the Welshman's likely transfer out of the Santiago Bernabeu, though it doesn't seem recent injuries have altered his plans.

Zidane added: "We are preparing with the players who are here. Then we will return to Madrid. I don't think about who is going to replace Marco. We are devastated with Marco's injury and our squad is the one we have here."

Mendy joined Real from Lyon for €48 million in June, and the France international was the latest to go down after his first-half display in the shootout win over Arsenal, per sportswriter Andrew Gaffney:

His absence means Marcelo should start Zidane's first full season back with Real. The club sold alternative left-back Theo Hernandez to AC Milan earlier in July, while 22-year-old Sergio Reguilon has joined Sevilla on loan.

Diaz moved to Madrid from Manchester City in January, but his first pre-season with the club has been an underwhelming experience as he's been prevented from making an appearance.

The 19-year-old suffered a muscular injury earlier in July and is hoping to build on the promise he has displayed thus far in Real colours, via Eleven Sports:

Summer signing Luka Jovic didn't get a proper run-out against Arsenal and had to be withdrawn after 16 minutes following Nacho Fernandez's early dismissal.

It hasn't been the pre-season Zidane envisioned so far, although a Madrid derby win over rivals Atletico at MetLife Stadium on Friday would be an ideal way to improve his mood.