Atletico Madrid Chief Gil Marin Open to James Rodriguez Transfer

Atletico Madrid chief executive officer Gil Marin has said the club remain in the hunt to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, while Los Blancos counterpart Zinedine Zidane has suggested he'll have no say in the matter.

James, 28, recently returned from a two-season loan at Bayern Munich and has been linked with a cross-city move to join rivals Atletico. Marin spoke to ESPN (h/t AS, via Goal's Jack McGrahan) and confirmed there is mutual interest between all parties:

"I know that many clubs would like him. Even talking to a player, he believes that there are qualities that the player could bring and that it is good for us.

"I know that our coach [Diego Simeone] likes him. I know that James does not want to continue in Real Madrid, and I know that Real Madrid doesn't want him to continue, but there have to be many circumstances to make it possible.

"It would be very nice, but it depends a lot on the president of Real Madrid."

Napoli have looked like the strongest suitors in pursuit of the player thus far, and manager Carlo Ancelotti is understood to be seeking a reunion with his former Bayern Munich charge.

Agent Jorge Mendes arrived in Naples on Thursday to advance talks with Napoli, with Real said to be demanding €50 million (£44.8 million) for the player, per Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa of Marca.

Zidane recently distanced himself from the transfer discussions and told reporters: "It is a matter for the club. It is something between them—the presidents—not me."

Italian football writer David Amoyal said only a permanent transfer will do for the Colombian, who joined Real in 2014 but hasn't made an appearance for the club since May 2017:

Marco Asensio recently ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and could miss the entire 2019-20 season. With Gareth Bale looking likely to leave, that could affect the club's plans for James, wrote the Evening Standard's Ben Hayward.

Madrid rivals Real and Atletico will meet in a friendly in the 2019 International Champions Cup at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on Friday.

Zidane added: "We are working with the players here. We think about the first league match. Nothing changes. I don't think about that, who will replace Marco, no. We are touched by the injury, but there is a game tomorrow. We will see later."

James scored 15 times and recorded 20 assists in 67 appearances for Bayern, winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles in Germany:

Diego Simeone has overhauled his Atleti team this summer and already recruited Marcos Llorente from Real.

Eleven Sports recently shared a reel of James' best moments for club and country, the kind of form Atleti and Napoli each hope they could coax out of the player if they signed him:

James—who has a contract at Real until 2021—is at a crossroads and may look to start afresh in Serie A, or make another attempt at glory in Madrid by crossing the divide to join Los Rojiblancos.