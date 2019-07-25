X-Pac, Scott Hall Reveal They Objected to Burying AJ Styles, the OC on WWE Raw

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

It turns out The Kliq isn't as much into burying talent in 2019 as they were in their heyday.

Scott Hall was the guest on X-Pac's 12360 podcast this week, and they discussed their trepidation about their segment with The O.C. (transcription via Cageside Seats):

X-Pac: Hey man, did you have fun burying the younger talent the other night? I know I did.

Hall: I mean with The Kliq, they have to dig us up and dust us off to bury their top guys these days. Yeah let’s go hold The Club down. Let’s do it.

X-Pac: How do you feel about that? I don’t know, it did kind of feel like a burial of those guys.

Hall: What people don’t realize is that everybody in that room when it was presented to us said, ‘Well, geez. Kinda burying those guys.’ It was addressed and it was overruled.

X-Pac: It’s not like we didn’t realize it. We said it. It’s just like, what’re we gonna do? Say ‘No, we’re not gonna do it?

The segment, as are many segments in which older talent buries current-roster guys, seemed harsh. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson rechristened The Club as "The OC" for no apparent reason Monday night only for it to instantly become the butt of the joke of a returning D-X/Kliq when they were informed they indeed were not the originators of the "Too Sweet" gesture.

In the segment, the OC realistically did nothing to draw the ire of the collective of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, X-Pac, Road Dogg and Scott Hall besides...be heels and offer to be their friends?

It was reminiscent of The Revival being made to look awful by DX at Raw's 25th anniversary special last year.