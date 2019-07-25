Daniele De Rossi Announced by Boca Juniors After Transfer from Roma

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Boca Juniors announced on Thursday that Daniele De Rossi has joined the club following his departure from Roma:

The 36-year-old midfielder left the Serie A side at the end of last season after 18 years with the club and will continue his career in Argentina.

De Rossi is expected to sign a deal with Boca that will extend to March 2020, according to Juampi Reynoso at AS.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

