Daniele De Rossi Announced by Boca Juniors After Transfer from Roma

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 25, 2019

REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - MAY 18: Daniele De Rossi of AS Roma looks on before the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and AS Roma at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on May 18, 2019 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Boca Juniors announced on Thursday that Daniele De Rossi has joined the club following his departure from Roma:

The 36-year-old midfielder left the Serie A side at the end of last season after 18 years with the club and will continue his career in Argentina.

De Rossi is expected to sign a deal with Boca that will extend to March 2020, according to Juampi Reynoso at AS

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Ozil and Kolasinac Unharmed After Escaping Robbery

    Arsenal duo were attacked in north London

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ozil and Kolasinac Unharmed After Escaping Robbery

    Arsenal duo were attacked in north London

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Dortmund in Malcom Talks

    Barca negotiating £38M ($47M) transfer for forward

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund in Malcom Talks

    Barca negotiating £38M ($47M) transfer for forward

    via Goal

    Napoli in Talks with Nicolas Pepe

    Ancelotti confirms talks with Lille for forward

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Napoli in Talks with Nicolas Pepe

    Ancelotti confirms talks with Lille for forward

    Goal
    via Goal

    Pochettino Apologises to Man Utd

    Spurs coach 'sorry' about tough tackles

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pochettino Apologises to Man Utd

    Spurs coach 'sorry' about tough tackles

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports