Browns News: Baker Mayfield Says 'We're Good' When Asked About Duke Johnson

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Any bad blood between Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Duke Johnson Jr. has been put to rest.

Mayfield revealed on Wednesday that there are no lingering issues between him and Johnson as training camp opened:

"We addressed it," Mayfield told reporters. "Freddie [Kitchens] talked about it yesterday. We're good."

"If we're out there smiling, we're here to do our job. He's here. And like I said when it all came out, we want people that want to be here and he's here right now and that's important. I think that shows we're here to win."

The relationship between Mayfield and Johnson made its way to center stage last month as the second-year passer made critical comments regarding his veteran teammate. Despite signing a three-year extension last June, Johnson requested a trade earlier this offseason as the team signed former Kansas City Chiefs star Kareem Hunt.

Cleveland has yet to accommodate Johnson's request, potentially leading to a disgruntled player in the locker room. When asked about Johnson's ongoing saga last month, Mayfield told reporters that any awkwardness for the running back was "self-inflicted":

Michael Silver of NFL Network subsequently reported that "several veteran Browns players" talked to Mayfield about his comments and that the situation had been resolved.

A Johnson trade does not appear imminent, so the team will have to move forward under the assumption that he will be a Brown moving forward. And that means everyone working together to try to help Cleveland snap a 16-year playoff drought.

"We're going to handle it like professionals," Mayfield added on Wednesday. "It is what it is."