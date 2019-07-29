Knicks' Mess, Rozier to Hornets, Barnes to Kings and NBA Offseason's Worst Moves

0 of 5

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

It seems like NBA front offices are smartening up.

Though we'll cover a handful of moves from the 2019 offseason that look bad in relative terms, the net damage feels less severe than we've seen in the past.

Maybe the memory of so much poorly spent money in 2016 is still fresh, or maybe it's just too early to tell which of the deals struck this summer will age worst. Not all duds are immediately obvious. Still, nobody sprinted to the phone and offered Timofey Mozgov $64 million over four years as soon as free agency started.

That's how the spending frenzy of 2016 began, and teams had more money to burn this summer than they had since that fateful offseason three years ago. This feels like progress.

Still, mistakes were made in 2019. Here are some of the worst.