Video: Steph Curry Shows Massive Muscle Contraction After Finals Loss to Raptors

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry showcased a serious muscle contraction in his right leg after the Dubs' loss to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals for the finale of the Versus On Watch series Stephen vs. The Game.

In Episode 6, which will premiere Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch, Curry discusses the end of the Warriors' playoff run and the physical toll a long NBA season takes on the body.

"There is something to your body just, ya know, kinda letting go," he said. "And the way that my leg reacted was kind of a sign that it was over. So it was time for the summer."

Golden State's attempt to capture its third straight championship and fourth title in the past five years was derailed by a series of high-profile injuries.

Kevin Durant missed over a month during the postseason with a calf setback. He returned for Game 5 of the Finals only to suffer a ruptured Achilles after 12 minutes of action.

In addition, Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the Finals, while DeMarcus Cousins was sidelined six weeks with a torn quadriceps suffered in the first round. He made it back in time for the Finals but didn't look anywhere near full strength.

The ailing Warriors still put up a fight, splitting the first two games of the championship series on the road and losing by just four as the Raptors clinched the title in Game 6.

"Pretty damn proud of the way that we played this season," Curry said in the Stephen vs. The Game finale. "It took a lot to beat us, let's put it that way."

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player also shed light on his mindset heading into the offseason.

"There's a lot of different things that you kinda think about," Curry said. "'I wish I woulda made that shot' or 'I wish we woulda won either Game 3 or 4 at home and made it a different series,' but at the end of the day I know I gave it my best shot and it just didn't work out.

"I never cheat the game. I give everything I have to it. And I understand that sometimes you win and sometimes you lose."

Curry will return to a new-look Warriors squad next season as Durant, Cousins and Andre Iguodala headlined the star-studded departures. Thompson re-signed with the Dubs, but his availability is uncertain as he recovers from the serious knee injury.

That's going to leave Steph, Draymond Green and newcomer D'Angelo Russell to lead the charge if Golden State is to remain in title contention as part of a loaded Western Conference.

Episode 6, the finale of Stephen vs. The Game from director Gotham Chopra, Religion of Sports, and Unanimous Media, drops Monday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on Facebook Watch. See it here: https://www.facebook.com/vsonwatch