Buying or Selling the NFL's Latest Training Camp Hype

Buying or Selling the NFL's Latest Training Camp HypeJuly 26, 2019
Every NFL training camp has opened in one form or another, which means hype season is officially here.
And while it's still far too early to get a strong feel for which players are exceeding expectations, we do have some interesting early camp quotes regarding young players who have seemingly made some impressions this spring and summer.
Let's analyze six such quotes about six different intriguing young players from the last 48 hours by offering a take on whether to buy or sell the late-July hype.
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones
The player: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who was controversially selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft.
The source: Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
The quote: Shurmur noted the North Carolina product has "exceeded expectations" and said, "We really haven't seen anything he can't do in terms of playing quarterback."
Buying or selling?: Selling.
Nobody has seen Jones deal with a live, hostile pass rush, and his 11-on-11 work is still far too limited to draw conclusions. Generic praise from a coach at this stage is almost useless. Praise from neutral observers in upcoming practices will mean a lot more, and you're allowed to get fired up if he delivers against starting-caliber defenses in preseason action.
But for now, the jury is definitely still out.
Washington Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins
The player: Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was selected nine spots after Daniel Jones and widely considered a steal.
The source: Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
The quote: "He played at Ohio State and he had some big-time games and the poise he displayed in the pocket carried over to the OTAs. People were around him, I know he knew he wasn't getting hit, but still, his ability to move his feet in the pocket, kept his eyes downfield, and make plays outside of the pocket was very exciting. I think he's got a great demeanor about himself. I don't think he lets one play affect his next play, which is very very important for a quarterback in the National Football League."
Buying or selling?: Buying.
At least this is more specific than Pat Shurmur's acclaim for Jones. Gruden isn't vaguely praising his new quarterback without showing his work. He's explaining why Haskins is special—as he's done on several occasions this offseason—and the tape from the signal-caller's one season as a starter at Ohio State supports his claims.
We're still talking about one season, and we've hardly scratched the surface at camp. But we have enough to buy for now.
Los Angeles Chargers RB Justin Jackson
The player: Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson, who could play a big role if veteran Melvin Gordon III continues his holdout.
The source: Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, per NFL Network's Michael Silver.
The quote: Silver reported Lynn is "looking for big things" from the second-year back.
Buying or selling?: Selling.
We've got a crush on No. 2 back Austin Ekeler, and Gordon can't hold out long. He has almost no leverage as a running back in his prime with a year remaining on his contract and the franchise tag in L.A.'s back pocket. Ekeler is one of just three backs who have averaged at least 5.3 yards per attempt on a minimum of 150 carries since he came into the league in 2017.
Jackson flashed at times as a rookie, but he still averaged just 4.1 yards per attempt. We'll need to see a lot more.
Indianapolis Colts WR Deon Cain
The player: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deon Cain, who missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL but is making waves for the second straight offseason.
The source: Colts general manager Chris Ballard, per Kevin Bowen of 1070 Indianapolis.
The quote: "First I'm very proud of the kid. To watch him work, over the last year, has been ... I think Deon will tell you this, he's probably grown and matured more over the past year. Sometimes setbacks can be a positive and he turned it into one. He worked his ass off. We will limit him here early, but the last two days here have been pretty fun to watch."
Buying or selling?: Buying.
Cain has flashed so consistently in practice that he just might have a higher ceiling than presumed No. 2 receiver Devin Funchess and might be more capable outside than rookie Parris Campbell, who will probably remain in the slot. NBC Sports' Peter King called Cain "the big star" of Colts training camp last year, and that could be the case again this summer after a full year off.
Don't be shocked if he catches more passes than both Funchess and Campbell this season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin
The player: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, who is looking to take a huge leap in his third season now that DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries are gone.
The source: Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians on The Jim Rome Show.
The quote: "[Godwin] should fit perfectly in what we're doing because he's a physical guy. He's a big guy. We can use him in the slot. We can use him out wide. So he'll never come off the field, and he's going to get a lot of single coverage because they're not going to let Mike Evans be over there one-on-one for sure."
Buying or selling?: Buying.
Arians means business when he likes cogs in his offense, and he previously referred to Godwin as "close to a 100-catch guy."
You know the offense can take a big step forward under his tutelage, and defenses will continue to key on Mike Evans. The 2017 third-round pick had three 100-plus-yard games in the second half of the 2018 season, and he should be on the verge of an explosion at age 23.
Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
The player: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who flashed at times as a rookie fifth-round pick in 2018 and is now trying to earn a larger role with Randall Cobb gone.
The source: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, per NFL Network's James Jones.
The quote: "I think one guy that's really jumped out in the spring for us is Marquez. He's always timing very fast, but now I think he's playing to his time. ... Marquez is starting to play with more confidence."
Buying or selling?: Buying.
This isn't close to the first time we've heard MVS has been killing it. It's happened again and again and again this offseason.
Valdes-Scantling had an up-and-down rookie season but was at his best when Rodgers was, and one of his top games of the year came in a big spot against the New England Patriots in Foxboro. That's a good sign, as is the fact he posted the third-best Pro Football Focus separation rate in the NFL.