Browns Rumors: Ex-Packers DT Mike Daniels Visiting CLE After Release

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly set to host defensive lineman Mike Daniels for a free-agent visit following his surprise release by the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Thursday.

Daniels spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Packers, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2012 draft.

The 30-year-old University of Iowa product has recorded 236 total tackles and 29 sacks across 102 regular-season appearances. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2017.

His 2018 campaign was cut short by a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve in December.

"My foot is coming along," Daniels told Action 2 Sports on Monday. "You guys will see me on Thursday. I'm excited. God has brought me a long way with this thing. Our trainers have been doing a phenomenal job with me so I'm ready to get back out there more than ever. I'll just leave it at that. You guys will see."

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the Packers held trade talks with the Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots before releasing Daniels:

In Cleveland, he'd likely form a rotation with Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson at defensive tackle.