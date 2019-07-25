Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Making Sense of Michael Thomas' Holdout and More

1 of 10

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

When the New Orleans Saints kicked off training camp Thursday in Metairie, Louisiana, the league's most prolific pass-catcher was not present.

All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas has reportedly been negotiating a new contract with the team for weeks. General manager Mickey Loomis said in mid-June that the two parties have "had some conversations," ESPN's Dianna Russini reported soon thereafter that the team is "comfortable making Thomas the highest paid receiver in the game," and Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported earlier this week that the 26-year-old wants to be the first $20-million-per-year wideout.

And that isn't wild.

Pro Football Reference has reception rate statistics dating back to 1992, and Thomas' 2018 reception rate of 85.0 percent is the highest among receivers with 100 or more catches in that 27-year stretch, with no other player within eight points of that mark. And that's no fluke. He's also the only player in league history with 300-plus-catches in his first three seasons.

He's going to get his cash, but with so much money on the line it's easy to see why this is lingering. The question now is how long he'll stay away. The Saints owe Drew Brees $21.3 million in 2020 dead-cap money regardless of whether he's on the roster, so they probably aren't excited about making a potential nine-figure commitment to anybody right now.