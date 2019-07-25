Daniel Levy Says Tottenham's Shirt Sponsor Deal Won't Impact Transfer Policy

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will not change his approach to the transfer market despite increases in revenue from "capital projects," including an improved shirt sponsorship deal.

Per Sky Sports, insurance company AIA has agreed to sponsor the club for eight more years, and the £40 million Spurs will receive every year as part of the deal presents a yearly £5 million increase on the previous agreement.

It won't impact the club's spending, however, according to Levy: "We don't feel the pressure. Our view is, wherever we can, we will improve the team. It's fair to say over recent years we have embarked on two very major capital projects, which in the long-term will be a great benefit to the club."

On top of the kit deal, Spurs have also moved into a brand new stadium that should have a healthy influence on the economic situation of the club in the future.

Spurs broke their transfer record by signing Tanguy Ndombele for €60 million (£55 million) plus add-ons earlier this summer, but that was only their first signing since February 2018, according to Sky Sports.

Their increased profile and healthy financial state has led to rumours Spurs could make another big-money signing.

Recent speculation involves Juventus star Paulo Dybala, per Football.london's Alasdair Gold:

There have also been links with Giovanni Lo Celso of Real Betis:

Spurs have joined the Premier League's elite group in the past few seasons, with four straight campaigns culminating in a top-four finish. They have also played UEFA Champions League football in three straight seasons, making it to the final in June.

Their status as an elite club should make it easier to attract and keep hold of top players, especially as the increased revenue results in a bigger budget as well.

But Levy's approach has led the team to new levels of success, so they're not likely to move away from it anytime soon.