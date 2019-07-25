Jurgen Klopp Says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Has Been Suffering with Calf Injury

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 24: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Sporting CP and Liverpool at Yankee Stadium on July 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been struggling with a calf injury in pre-season.

The England international only made two appearances in the 2018-19 season after he suffered a serious knee ligament injury in April 2018. 

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been a part of the Reds' summer tour, though, and was again involved as the team drew 2-2 with Sporting CP on Wednesday.

Speaking after the match, Klopp provided an update on the condition of the 25-year-old, per Metro:

"Two games in a row with 60 minutes. That is very important. He has been a bit unlucky with a calf problem.

"It is not a tear but something he has from time to time when the intensity gets too high for him. He had to get through the first 20 minutes when he was really involved and then he felt it. Then he was not part of the game anymore, which is not too cool for the others if there is someone on and off.

"Apart from that, he has made all the sessions, which is unbelievably important. That is very positive."

The serious injury came at the worst possible time for Oxlade-Chamberlain, as he had begun to establish himself as a regular for Liverpool.

He scored this terrific goal in a memorable 3-0 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals:

Oxlade-Chamberlain also made his mark in the Premier League in 2017-18, netting three goals and setting up seven in 32 appearances, of which only 14 came as a starter.

The challenge for the former Arsenal man in the campaign to come will not only be getting himself in top condition, but getting a place in the starting XI. 

In the previous summer, Liverpool spent big on the midfield positions, with Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri all arriving. With Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum also battling for a spot in the side, Oxlade-Chamberlain faces a major fight if he's to feature as frequently as he did in his first season at the club.  

