Atletico's Enrique Cerezo Talks James Rodriguez, Real Madrid Transfer Pact

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has said there's no agreement in place between the club and Real Madrid that would prevent them from moving for James Rodriguez.

Following a two-year loan spell with Bayern Munich, Rodriguez will return to the Spanish capital this summer, although it's anticipated he will be sold.

Atletico are one of a number of clubs to have been linked with the Colombia international. Cerezo was asked if any gentleman's agreement had already been broken between the two clubs this summer, with Marcos Llorente joining Atletico from Real, per Pablo Egea of Marca:

"There has always been a harmonious relationship with Real Madrid and with all the teams in Spain. When we are interested in a player, whoever it may be, we talk, check and in the end we have managed to get them to come to our team, but it doesn't mean that any pact or good harmony with Real Madrid or with Sevilla or Cordoba has been broken."

When pressed on possible interest in Rodriguez, Cerezo was coy. "James is a good player and Atletico are always interested in good players, but I can't tell you if he's coming because I don't know," he said.

In addition to Atletico, Napoli have also been linked with a possible move for the midfielder. Their manager is Carlo Ancelotti, who helped get the best from Rodriguez in spells as Bayern and Real boss:

Before moving to Bayern, Rodriguez enjoyed success at Real Madrid. Here is a look back at some of his best moments in the Spanish top flight:

However, with manager Zinedine Zidane opting to using a 4-3-3 system towards the end of his first spell in charge, there was no natural place in the XI for the Colombia star, who is at his best when operating in the No. 10 position.

As such, Rodriguez requires freedom to flourish, which is at odds with the typical principles of Atletico boss Diego Simeone. The coach is renowned for his defensive tactics and has traditionally used a 4-4-2 system, which wouldn't be a natural fit for Rodriguez either.

Following a busy summer transfer window, Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC commented on the challenges potentially facing Simeone next season:

If Rodriguez was able to find his best next term, he would be a big asset for whatever club lands him. While the Colombian may toil out of possession, when he's got the ball at his feet he is dangerous, able to conjure magical passes and score goals from almost anywhere in the final third.

Having already signed a Real player this summer, the lines of communication between the two Madrid giants are evidently open. If Atletico were able to pull off a deal, it would be another fascinating addition in a busy summer at the Wanda Metropolitano.