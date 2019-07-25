Pep Guardiola Says Leroy Sane 'Has to Decide' Future Amid Bayern Munich Rumours

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called on forward Leroy Sane to make a decision over his future amid continued links to Bayern Munich.

Sane's scenario has been discussed frequently throughout the summer, and Bayern boss Niko Kovac said to Bild (h/t James Westwood of Goal) this week that the club "will do everything" to sign Sane, who they consider to be a "dream player."

After Sane scored twice for City in their 6-1 pre-season win over Kitchee, Guardiola was asked about Bayern's interest in the Germany international, per Mark Ogden of ESPN FC:

"He is a guy who I appreciate a lot. I like him a lot. I think he has an incredible gap to be better in terms of being connected in the game.

"I have said two or three times that we want him and we want him to stay. ... He has an offer, and we are waiting to talk with his agents to extend the contract, so it's not in our hands. He has to decide. If he wants and there is an agreement, then it's good. But if he wants to leave, he can do it. We will be sad—hopefully he stays."

City posted highlights of the win over Kitchee on their Twitter account, with Sane especially impressive for the Premier League champions:

Sane only has two years remaining on the contract he initially signed at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, and it seems clear City want him to extend his stay in Manchester. However, Bayern's public courting of the player has not ceased.

If he was to leave, it would be a big blow for City. Although Guardiola is blessed with high-class wide players in Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez, the Germany star brings something different to their attacking play.

He's consistently in optimal positions in the penalty area, chipping in with goals or setting up team-mates:

According to Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, the club are conscious of the fact the transfer deadline is fast approaching:

At this juncture, it would be a shock if Sane was to move on, even if City didn't receive the reassurances they need over the player committing his future to the club.

Guardiola has a reputation as a meticulous planner, and the prospect of losing such an important player so close to the start of the campaign will not sit well with him. While he demands a lot from Sane and clearly thinks he can improve, finding someone to replicate his level of productivity would be a huge challenge.