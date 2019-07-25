Jurgen Klopp, Marcel Keizer Talk Bruno Fernandes Amid Manchester United Rumours

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp isn't looking forward to possibly facing Bruno Fernandes as a Manchester United player in the Premier League, while Sporting coach Marcel Keizer has admitted the playmaker could leave the club this summer.

Per Goal's Kieran Francis, the 24-year-old has been strongly linked to the Red Devils this summer, and after he scored and assisted in the 2-2 friendly draw against Liverpool, Klopp took his time to praise the player: "If he [signs for Man Utd] then we will face him. He's obviously a really good player. They have already a few really good players, so that will probably make them stronger. It's not nice, but [Man Utd's transfer dealings are] not our cup of tea, to be honest."

Francis also reported comments from Keizer, who said he hopes he stays beyond the summer:

"Bruno is a good player, an important player. Everyone would like that he stays but we do not know what the future will bring so we have to wait.

"I am just the coach. You ask the wrong guy. We know he plays very well and clubs like him and we have to see what happens. This is the job for the coach. You realise some players can go. Every player can go. Wait and see."

Fernandes was one of the standout performers in the Portuguese top division last season, scoring a remarkable 20 goals and adding 13 assists, primarily as an attacking midfielder.

Such phenomenal output was always likely to lead to speculation, and links to the Red Devils have been the strongest. Blogger Hesham Bilal-Hafiz is strongly in favour of the move:

Fernandes hasn't hidden his desire to play in England:

Sky Sports has reported the transfer may not come to pass, however:

According to the Evening Standard's James Robson, the Red Devils are "becoming increasingly irritated" by Sporting's attempts to create a bidding war. United's priority remains Leicester City's Harry Maguire.

United have bought just two players so far this summer, bringing in youngsters Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James. The two 21-year-olds are seen as potential future stars, but neither is the sort of impact signing in his prime needed to push the team back into top-four contention.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette thinks there's a lot of work still to be done:

The Premier League transfer window will slam shut on August 8, leaving the Red Devils with little time left to make their headline signings.