Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Optimistic Dak Prescott Contract Will Be Done During Camp

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly on the verge of a payday.

Jane Slater of NFL Network cited a source close to contract discussions between Prescott and the Cowboys and reported there is optimism "a deal gets done" during training camp. On his current contract, the Mississippi State product is set to hit unrestricted free agency following the 2019 campaign.

Things have been trending in this direction for some time.

Owner Jerry Jones said "he's going to get extended" in November when he appeared on 105.3 The Fan. What's more, executive vice president Stephen Jones told David Helman of the Cowboys' official site in February, "He's done everything the right way, and I think he deserves to have his contract looked at in a very progressive way."

Dallas selected Prescott with a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft to be the backup and eventual replacement for Tony Romo, but he became the starter during his rookie season after Romo suffered an injury.

All Prescott did was win the Offensive Rookie of the Year, reach the Pro Bowl and lead the Cowboys to an NFC East title at 13-3. The signal-caller was also a Pro Bowler last season behind 3,885 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with 305 yards and six more touchdowns on the ground.

Prescott turns 26 years old on Monday and is theoretically just hitting his prime. He has already led the Cowboys to the playoffs in two of his three years and has the team set up for more success if he continues his progression.

All signs point to that progression continuing in Dallas.